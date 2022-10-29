wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Ricky Morton in Action
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:
* Jady Bradley vs. Ricky Morton
* Kenzie Page vs. Missa Kate
* Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design
* Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten
It's time! Fantastic #Saturday Wrestling is at your fingertips! @Billy has a huge announcement & More!
Come Join us on @FiteTV or @YouTube
for #NWAUSA!🇺🇸
⭐️ https://t.co/YMaDFmR6Wl
👉https://t.co/UJ2kH050DW pic.twitter.com/3YRa9YRU0n
— NWA (@nwa) October 29, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇸 Jay Bradley and Ricky Morton face off as the storied rivalry continues TOMORROW AFTERNOON on #NWAUSA.
William Corgan unveils new US Tag Title Belt Design
and so much more!
[ 10.29 | Noon ET | #FITE | https://t.co/sOVHwDqhTH ] pic.twitter.com/Tsb4jYEQVA
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2022
