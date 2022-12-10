wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: The Champions Series Continues
December 10, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s NWA USA is presented in partnership with Wildkat Sports and features the 2022 Revolution Rumble:
* Kilynn King vs. Angelina Love
* Missa Kate vs. Marti Belle
* Question Mark II vs. Carnage
* Madi & Samantha Starr vs. Kayla Kassidy & Allysin Kay
👑🇺🇸AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR, the Champions Series continues on #NWAUSA.
Noon ET on #FITE | TODAY | https://t.co/ZH0fcQeGQf pic.twitter.com/yCZ7XF9iRr
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 10, 2022
