Today’s NWA USA: Pretty Empowered Get the Podium Spotlight

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA - 8-20-22 Image Credit: NWA

– Today’s episode of NWA USA is streaming on YouTube. Here’s the lineup:

* Mercurio vs. Matt Vine
* The Hex vs. Missa Kate & Kaci Lennox
* Podium Spotlight with NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered

