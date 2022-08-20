wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA: Pretty Empowered Get the Podium Spotlight
– Today’s episode of NWA USA is streaming on YouTube. Here’s the lineup:
* Mercurio vs. Matt Vine
* The Hex vs. Missa Kate & Kaci Lennox
* Podium Spotlight with NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered
