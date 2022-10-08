wrestling / News

Today’s NWA USA Surge Livestream: Rhett Titus Teams & Gustavo Face The Country Gentlemen

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA Surge - 10-08-22

– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:

* Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Eric Jackson and Jaden Newman
* Fodder vs. Joe Ocasio
* The Country Gentlemen (“Adorable” Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana) vs. Rhett Titus and Gustavo
* Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce vs. Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp

