Today’s NWA USA Surge Livestream: Rhett Titus Teams & Gustavo Face The Country Gentlemen
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:
* Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Eric Jackson and Jaden Newman
* Fodder vs. Joe Ocasio
* The Country Gentlemen (“Adorable” Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana) vs. Rhett Titus and Gustavo
* Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce vs. Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp
Today! Join our hosts the Fixers as they present NWA action with a little help from their guests: Mercurio, Colby Corino, Magic Jake Dumas and his lovely assistant CJ, Pollo Del Mar AND Thrillbilly SIlas Mason!
🇺🇸 #NWAUSA
⏰ Saturdays @ Noon EST
📺 FITE & YouTube pic.twitter.com/V6Pu0pMfZc
— NWA (@nwa) October 8, 2022
