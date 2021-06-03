wrestling / News
Today’s NXT UK Lineup: Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown Rematch, Dar vs. Dragunov
– Tonight’s NXT UK on the WWE Network and Peacock will feature Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Also set for tonight is a rematch between Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey. Here’s the WWE.com preview and rundown for tonight’s show:
Rampage Brown set for pivotal rematch with Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov to battle Noam Dar on NXT UK
Rampage Brown picked up the biggest win of his NXT UK tenure earlier this year against Joe Coffey, and The Iron King hasn’t forgotten about it.
Coffey will seek redemption for his February loss to Brown this Thursday on NXT UK in what promises to be a highly physical rematch.
Though Brown prevailed in the first contest, Coffey hasn’t been shy about wanting another go, while Brown set the tone for the bout last month with a win over Coffey’s Gallus ally Wolfgang.
Brown and Coffey clearly have respect for each other, but this battle between two of NXT UK’s hardest hitters promises to be an all-out war.
Noam Dar has made a habit out of antagonizing just about everyone to appear on “Supernova Sessions,” and Ilja Dragunov was no exception. But The Mad Russian may also make Dar regret it.
The two will face off after a tense confrontation on Dar’s chat show two weeks ago, where The Scottish Supernova poked and prodded Dragunov, bringing up his inability to control his “inner demons.”
Those words may come back to haunt Dar, as The Mad Russian vowed last week to unleash violence on his foe.
In addition to these two battles, the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will defend their titles against Jack Starz and a partner of his choice, and Flash Morgan Webster of SUBCULTURE will square off with Joseph Conners, who will be accompanied by Jinny.
Be sure to catch all the action Thursday at 3 ET/8 BST, streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!
Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s NXT UK:
* Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown
* Flash Morgan Webster vs. Joseph Conners
* Pretty Deadly vs. Jack Starz & Mystery Partner
Get ready for more splendid, hard-hitting action today on #NXTUK!
TODAY at 3 PM ET/8 PM BST@peacockTV @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/hcGqS96nrw
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 3, 2021
