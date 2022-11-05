wrestling / News

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Preview Episode of The Bump With Logan Paul

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel The Bump Image Credit: WWE

– The livestream has begun for today’s WWE Crown Jewel preview episode of The Bump. Today’s show features appearances by Logan Paul and The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland and Butch. You can check out the livestream below:

Logan Paul, The Bump, WWE Crown Jewel

