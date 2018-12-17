Today’s WWE Hidden Gems Are AWA Matches From The Early 80s

According to Pwinsider.com, the WWE Network has added today’s Hidden Gem and it is one-hour combination of two Christmas night cards from St. Paul Minnesota and Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1981 and 1982. Included are…

* Baron Von Raschke vs. Jacques Goulet

* Ken Patera vs. Steve Olsonoski

* Rick Martel vs. Bobby Heenan

* AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel vs. Billy Robinson

* Hulk Hogan and Tito Santana vs. Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum