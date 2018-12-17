wrestling / News
Today’s WWE Hidden Gems Are AWA Matches From The Early 80s
According to Pwinsider.com, the WWE Network has added today’s Hidden Gem and it is one-hour combination of two Christmas night cards from St. Paul Minnesota and Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1981 and 1982. Included are…
* Baron Von Raschke vs. Jacques Goulet
* Ken Patera vs. Steve Olsonoski
* Rick Martel vs. Bobby Heenan
* AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel vs. Billy Robinson
* Hulk Hogan and Tito Santana vs. Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum