Today’s WWE Network Additions: Edge’s WWE 24 Episode, The Bump Previews WrestleMania Night Two
WWE is set to release several new pieces of content on the WWE Network this week including the WWE 24 special on Edge and more. In addition to the obvious second night of WrestleMania 36 and the preshow, the following episodes are set to be available as of today:
* WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain (Currently available On Demand):
Forced into an early retirement nearly a decade earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defies the odds in an emotional journey to relive his dream. What began as a documentary about life after wrestling becomes an impossible second chance, as WWE 24 cameras capture the resurrection of one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars
* WWE’s The Bump (Streams live at 1 PM ET)
The crew looks ahead to a second night of action on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
