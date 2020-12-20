wrestling / News
Today’s WWE TLC The Bump Preview Show (Video)
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
– The livestream TLC 2020 preview show edition of today’s WWE’s The Bump is now available. The show features appearances with The Miz, Paul Heyman, Natalya, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The stream will begin at 4:00 pm EST.
