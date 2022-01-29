wrestling / News

Today’s WWE’s The Bump Royal Rumble Preview Livestream

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Image Credit: WWE.com

– The livestream for today’s WWE’s The Bump Royal Rumble preview show is now available. You can check out the livestream for the preview show below. Paul Heyman, The Miz, Maryse, and Jackass star Steve-O will all be appearing on today’s show:

