Today’s WWE’s The Bump Royal Rumble Preview Livestream
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– The livestream for today’s WWE’s The Bump Royal Rumble preview show is now available. You can check out the livestream for the preview show below. Paul Heyman, The Miz, Maryse, and Jackass star Steve-O will all be appearing on today’s show:
