WWE News: Todd Pettengill Appears on NXT Takeover Pre-Show, Shawn Michaels Hypes Show

– WWE alum Todd Pettengill appeared on the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-show with an introduction to the show. You can see a screenshot from the appearance below:

REMEMBER HIM? Todd Pettengill wants to personally welcome YOU to OUR home! The #NXTTakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show starts RIGHT NOW! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/jO1UvKtRBh — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2020

– Shawn Michaels posted to his Twitter to make predictions for Match of the Night on tonight’s show, posting: