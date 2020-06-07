wrestling / News

WWE News: Todd Pettengill Appears on NXT Takeover Pre-Show, Shawn Michaels Hypes Show

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Todd Pettengill NXT Takeover: In Your House

– WWE alum Todd Pettengill appeared on the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-show with an introduction to the show. You can see a screenshot from the appearance below:

– Shawn Michaels posted to his Twitter to make predictions for Match of the Night on tonight’s show, posting:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: In Your House, Shawn Michaels, Todd Pettengill, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading