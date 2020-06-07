wrestling / News
WWE News: Todd Pettengill Appears on NXT Takeover Pre-Show, Shawn Michaels Hypes Show
– WWE alum Todd Pettengill appeared on the NXT Takeover: In Your House pre-show with an introduction to the show. You can see a screenshot from the appearance below:
REMEMBER HIM?
Todd Pettengill wants to personally welcome YOU to OUR home! The #NXTTakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show starts RIGHT NOW! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/jO1UvKtRBh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2020
– Shawn Michaels posted to his Twitter to make predictions for Match of the Night on tonight’s show, posting:
25 years since the first In Your House… less than 25 minutes until #NXTTakeOver: In Your House.
Show-stealer of the night prediction:
A toss up between the #WWENXT Women’s Championship match and @JohnnyGargano vs. @RealKeithLee for the North American title.
Let’s do this!
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends Drew McIntyre From Vince Russo’s Recent Criticism, Thinks McIntyre Is ‘Already a Phenomenal Performer’ and Can Get Better
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers
- Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’
- Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury