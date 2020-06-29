Todd Pettengill Shuts Down Daily Video Series On Website Due To COVID-19

Todd Pettengill has announced that the daily show on his subscription website HeyTodd.com has been shut down after someone involved with the series coming into contact with COVID-19. The announcement reads:

Due to Covid-19 related issues and guidelines, we are sorry to say that we are suspending the show indefinitely. We feel so lucky to have had this time together and have welcomed the opportunity to provide a distraction for you in our current climate. This was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made.

Thousands of businesses have been impacted by our changing times and we are no exception. Our immediate concern is the safety of our employees. We all work in very close proximity and, through contact tracing, one or more of us has been informed that we have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the Corona Virus. Everyone is currently feeling fine and exhibiting no symptoms, however, the responsible thing to do is mitigate any further spread of the virus.

It is impossible to say if or when things will return to “normal.” Like any other company, once all safety issues have been addressed, we must weigh the financial repercussions that Covid-19 has taken on our business. We remain optimistic about being able to provide our show at some point in the future, but the current and future economic landscape and business realities we all must face, will be the determining factors.

Thank you so much for your loyalty over these many years. Your support and passion for the show have meant the world to us all.

Please check your email in the next few days for complete details about your current subscription.