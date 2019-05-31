Todd Pettengill Closes Out WPLJ Radio Show In New York

– Todd Pettengill finished up his 27-year-career as morning show host on WPLJ 95.5 FM in New York City this morning with the final episode of Todd and Jayde In the Morning.

The show was said to be emotional with the entire staff openly crying and noting that human resources representatives were waiting outside the studio to officially fire them once they went off the air.

Pettengill worked for WWE as an announcer in the mid-90s. It is unknown what his next move will be.