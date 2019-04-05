Tokyo Joshi Pro Results 04.05.19 from Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Joshi Pro results on 4/5/19 from Tokyo, Japan at Basement Monstar (courtesy of Wrestling With Demons):

Rika Tatsumi beat YUMI by submission.

Shoko Nakajima pinned Pom Harajuku with a Northern Lights Suplex.

Yuka Sakazaki pinned Himawari Unagi after a missile drop kick.

Hikari Noa won a Battle Royal over Pinano Pipipipi, Miu Watanabe, Mizuki, Raku, Haruna Neko, Natsumi Maki, YUMI, Yuki Aino, Himawari Unagi, Misao, Yuka Sakazaki, Mina Shirakawa, Yuna Manase, Nodoka Tenma, Mahiro Kiryu, Shoko Nakajima, Rika Tatsumi, and Marika Kobashi by eliminating Pipipipi.

This was Pipipipi’s retirement show and last match. Lots of tears, hugs, and emotion as the group gave her a really nice send off.

TOKYO Princess of Princess Champion Miyu Yamashita beat Shine Champion Allysin Kay with a choke submission and the referee stopped the match. This took place at the WWN Supershow on 4/5/19 in Woodside, N.Y. at LA Boom.

After the match, Kay went after the referee for ending it without her actually submitting. Yamashita got on the mic and told Kay to come to Japan to get the title back from her.