Tokyo Joshi Pro Results 6/01/19: Mizuki Wins Tournament Main Event

– Below are some results from today’s Tokyo Joshi Pro event in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of WrestlingWithDemons.

Tokyo Joshi Pro results from Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo, Japan and live on DDT Universe on 6/1/19.

3-Way Match: Rika Tatsumi vs. Pom Harajuku vs. Mahiro Kiryu

Tatsumi pinned Harajuku after rushing in the ring and sunset flipping Harajuku just as Harajuku was about to pin Kiryu.

Sakisama and Misao vs. Nodoka Tenma and Himawari Unagi

Misao and Sakisama act like divas and refuse to shake hands to start off.

Misao repeatedly snapped Unagi’s arm across the top rope.

Sakisama tagged in and repeatedly tried to cradle Unagi for the pin but she kept kicking out.

Tenma gets a splash on Sakisama. Sakisama recovers and uses her long legs to deliver a series of knee shots.

Tenma gives Misao a Samoan Drop.

Misao pinned Unagi after the Vantis

Misao got on the mic and insulted Tenma and Unagi after. She said she and Sakisama will win the Tag Titles next week. Tenma tried to argue. Misao acted like she would allow her to talk but instead gave her a cheap shot kick and stopped her. Sakisama called Tenma and Unagi pigs.

Shoko Nakajima, Yuki Kamifuku, and Miu Watanabe vs. Natsumi Maki, Hikari Noa, and Mirai Maiumi

Both teams shake hands to start.

Noa and Maki jumped on Maiumi’s back and they gave Watanabe a triple splash.

Noa with a series of Oklahoma Rolls on Watanabe.

Watanabe catches Noa as she went for some highflying offense and gave her a Giant Swing.

Nakajima submits Maiumi for the win.

Intermission

Maki Itoh vs. Raku in a TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament Match

Ito refuses to shake hands at the start and just gives an intimidating blank stare for several seconds as Raku stands frozen with her hand out.

Raku with a leg sweep and wrenches back for a pin but Ito kicks out.

Raku gives several double chops to the head of Ito but she hurts her hands and Ito becomes more angry with each shot.

Ito with a headbutt and a DDT.

Ito gets the win over Raku by the Itoh Special for the submission.

Yuna Manase vs. Yuki Aino in a TCP Tournament Match

Manase gets the pin after the Suzuki Dynamic.

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mina Shirakawa in a TCP Tournament Match

Sakazaki is back in Japan after her appearance in the 6-man Tag Team match a week ago at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Shirakawa dropkicks Sakazaki before the bell.

A few flying forearms by Shirakawa sends Sakazaki down.

Sakazaki leaps around the ropes and hops back into the ring only to get caught by a Lou Thez Press.

Sakazaki connects with an enziguri and both are down on the mat.

They trade forearm shots then Sakazaki gets the advantage and hits a face plant.

Sakazaki gets the pin after the Magical Girl Splash.

Miyu Yamahshita vs. Mizuki in a TCP Tournament Match

They shook hands to start.

An exchange of side headlocks and take downs.

Mizuki with a flying body press off the top rope on Yamashita on the floor.

Back in the ring Mizuki tried to get a crossface submission but Yamashita escapes.

Yamashita extended Mizuki in the air then dropped her into her knees and immediately applied a body scissors.

Yamashita then locks in a painful looking neck vice.

Face first suplex by Yamashita then she follows up with a running lariat but Mizuki kicks out.

Stiff kicks to the back and chest of Mizuki.

Mizuki bridges out of a pin attempt and quickly hits a standing double stomp to the back of Yamashita and follows through with another double stomp to her stomach.

Mizuki with a diving double stomp off the top rope.

German suplex by Yamashita but she can’t hold it and starts favoring her abdomen.

Drop kick to the gut by Mizuki followed by a backstabber into a crossface submission.

Mizuki reverses a roll up attempt and immediately hits another standing double stomp to the midsection of Yamashita.

Mizuki got the pin with the Cutie Special. They hugged after.

Mizuki was emotional after the match in her promo. She said she will win it all.

This was a good show especially the 6-man and the main event. The VOD is already available. https://www.ddtpro.com/universe/videos/6349