Tokyo Joshi Pro Results From Sapporo, Japan: Allysin Kay Wins SHINE Title

Tokyo Joshi Pro held a show earlier today in Sapporo, Japan, which streamed live on DDT Universe and featured Allysin Kay winning the SHINE title. Here are the results:

They lost the PA system after the opening dance ceremony so ring announcer Namba had to stretch for time and entertain the crowd in a long delay.

Nodoka Tenma and Yuki Aino vs. Mahiro Kiryu and Mirai Maiumi

Tenma pinned Maiumi after the killswitch.

Rika Tatsumi vs. Raku vs. Himawari Unagi

Tatsumi pinned Raku after a twist of fate.

Maki Itoh and Pom Harajuku vs. Natsumi Maki and Hikari Noa

Noa pinned Harajuku after a Ura Nage throw. This is Noa’s hometown. More cool looking stuff from Itoh with the headbutts and tackles. At one point she got both of her opponents in a half crab at the same time.

Yuka Sakazaki, Haruna Neko, and Mizuki vs. Yuna Manase, Yuki Kamifuku, and Mina Shirakawa

Sakazaki pinned Shirakawa after the Magical Magical Girl Splash.

Sakisama and Misao vs. Marika Kobashi and Miu Watanabe

Misao pinned Watanabe after the Vantis face buster.

SHINE Champion Miyu Yamashita vs. Allysin Kay

Kay came out and did not have the NWA Women’s Title with her. She got a nice reaction from the crowd. She refused to shake hands before the match.

Kay won the title by pinning Yamashita after “The Big D” discus lariat. She will now return home to the Detroit area with the title for SHINE’s debut in Michigan on 5/10/19 at the Knights of Columbus in Livonia.

Good match. They started in the ring chain wrestling then Kay dumped Yamashita to the outside. Kay gave her a couple of loud sounding chops. They brawled around ringside and whipped each other into the empty chairs as the crowd scattered. Kay gave her a rough hand shake after the match. Yamashita bowed to the crowd after which gave me the impression that she’ll be gone, at least for a little while, as part of the AEW roster.

TOKYO Princess of Princess Champion Shoko Nakajima vs. Thunder Rosa

Nakajima got the pin after a flying senton. They showed each other respect after the match. Nakajima got the mic after and said “Rosa, please come back to Japan!”

They stared chain wrestling and then it turned into a series of fast-paced exchanges. Things spilled out to the floor and Rosa showed some heel tendencies beating Nakajima down. Back in the ring, more exchanges. Rosa hit her finishing move but Nakajima was near the ropes.

Rosa will also be headed back to the States for that SHINE show on Friday. It’s a 3 pm start time live on FITE and Club WWN.