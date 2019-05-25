Tokyo Joshi Pro TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament 2019 Round One Results 5.25.19

– Tokyo Joshi Pro held the opening of the TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament in Kitazawa Town Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. The results are below per Wrestling With Demons:

* Raku, Mina Shirakawa, and Mirai Maiumi beat Yuna Manase, Pom Harajuku, and Mahiro Kiryu when Shirakawa pinned Kiryu after a DDT.

* Sakisama and Misao beat Mizuki and YUMI when Sakisama used a gogoplata on YUMI.

* Miyu Yamashita and Reika Saiki beat Marika Kobashi and Yuki Aino when the referee stopped the match as Yamashita had Kobashi in the choke submission.

TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament Matches Round 1:

* Rika Tatsumi pinned Himawari Unagi after the missile hips.

* Miu Watanabe beat Nodoka Tenma with the Canadian Backbreaker.

* Natsumi Maki pinned Hikari Noa with a German suplex.

* Shoko Nakajima pinned Yuki Kamifuku with a Northern Lights Suplex.

This show will post on DDT Universe in a few days.