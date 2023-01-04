wrestling / News
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces March Show In Los Angeles
January 3, 2023
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is heading to L.A. in March. The joshi promotion announced on Tuesday that it will hold a “Live in Los Angeles” show on March 31st at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, as you can see below.
No matches have yet been announced for the show, nor ticket information.
【本日の速報④】
コロナによる中止から3年…TJPWのアメリカ🇺🇸興行「TJPW LIVE in Los Angeles」が決定！
2023年3月31日、会場はGlobe Theater Los Angeles
TJPW will be holding “TJPW LIVE in Los Angeles”, its first ever show in the United States, on March 31, 2023.#tjpw #tjpwUSA pic.twitter.com/0E5gIn9Kvk
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) January 4, 2023
