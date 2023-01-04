wrestling / News

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces March Show In Los Angeles

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Live In Los Angeles Image Credit: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is heading to L.A. in March. The joshi promotion announced on Tuesday that it will hold a “Live in Los Angeles” show on March 31st at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, as you can see below.

No matches have yet been announced for the show, nor ticket information.

