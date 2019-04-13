Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Results from Tokyo, Japan 04.13.19

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling results from Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo, Japan on 4/13/19 live on DDT Universe (courtesy of our friends at Wrestling With Demons):

Marika Kobashi announced she will take some time off at the end of May to focus on her college future.

Rika Tatsumi and Haruna Neko beat Mahiro Kiryu and Pom Harajuku when Tatsumi used a Dragon Sleeper on Kiryu for the win.

Reika Saiki beat YUMI with the Tower Bridge.

Natsumi Maki and Hikari Noa beat Mina Shirakawa and Yuki Kamifuku when Maki pinned Shirakawa after the Backlash.

Yuka Sakazaki and Mizuki beat Yuna Manase and Himawari Unagi when Sakazaki pinned Unagi after a missile drop kick.

Sakisama and Misao beat Miu Watanabe and Raku when Misao pinned Watanabe after the double arm face buster. After the match it looked like the heels were going to attack the exhausted Watanabe but Rika Tatsumi ran in and shielded Watanabe before anything bad could happen.

Miu Watanabe and Rika Tatsumi vs. Sakisama and Misao will take place on 5/3/19 at Korakuen Hall.

TOKYO Princess of Princess Champion and new SHINE Champion Miyu Yamashita came to the ring with confidence and both titles draped over each shoulder.

She did a kick during her introduction as streamer went off and then suddenly both titles were dropped into each of her hands like magic from the quick motion.

Miyu Yamashita, Shoko Nakajima, and Marika Kobashi beat Maki Itoh, Yuki Aino, and Nodoka Tenma when Nakajima pinned Aino after a spike hurricanrana off the top rope.

After the match, things got a little tense between Nakajima and Yamashita. Nakajima then made got on the mic and challenged Yamashita to a title match.

The 5/3/19 show at Korakuen Hall should look like this:

Yamashita vs. Nakajima

Tag Champions Yuka Sakazaki and Mizuki vs. Natsumi Maki and Hikari Noa

Maki Itoh vs. Aja Kong

Reika Saiki and Marika Kobashi vs. Raku and Rhio

Rika Tatsumi and Miu Watanabe vs. Sakisama and Misao