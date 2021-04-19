Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Sena Shiori Announces Retirement Due to Medical Issue

Tokyo Joshi Pro star Sena Shiori has announced that she is retiring, citing a medical issue. According to Joshi Sun-Times, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced on Monday that the 19 year-old Shiori will be forced to retire and her final event will be the April 24th TJPW show in Tokyo at Itabashi Green Hall.

The company noted that Shiori has been suffering from a chronic illness since before her in-ring debut in January of 2020 and has been advised by doctors to hang up the boots due to it. Details on the illness were not disclosed.