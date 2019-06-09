Tokyo Joshi Results 6/8/19: New Champions

Tokyo Joshi Pro results from Tokyo, Japan at Shinkiba 1st Ring and streaming live on DDT Universe.

Miyu Yamashita, Himawari Unagi, and Mahiro Kiryu vs. Miu Watanabe, Pom Harajuku, and Mirai Maiumi

Watanabe pinned Unagi after the Teardrop.

Nodoka Tenma vs. Raku vs. Yuki Kamifuku

Tenma pinned Raku after a flying body press.

Shoko Nakajima and Yuki Aino vs. Mina Shirakawa and Hikari Noa

Nakajima pinned Shirakawa with a Northern Lights suplex.

The last couple of minutes was basically a one on one match with Nakajima vs. Shirakawa as Aino and Noa were apparently brawling on the outside but the cameras didn’t show it.

Nakajima gave Noa a running hangman neckbreaker turning into a small package but Noa kicked out. Noa then kept kicking out of everything else Nakajima tried to give her.

Intermission

TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament Match (Round 2): Maki Itoh vs. Natsumi Maki

Maki got the pin with a jackknife cover.

This was good. It started as a wild brawl. Maki tried to shake hands at the bell but Itoh gave her the middle finger. Maki responded with a super kick.

They brawled outside the ring and Maki threw Itoh in a bunch of chairs and choked her with the edge of a chair.

Maki rammed Itoh’s head into the apron but it had no effect and made Itoh mad.

Itoh threw Maki into a bunch of chairs and then body slammed her on the floor.

Back in the ring there was a huge brawl with an exchange of forearm shots and hair pulling.

Maki went for a flying body press but missed. Itoh went for a flying head butt and missed.

Itoh managed to connect with a flying head butt but Maki kicked out.

Itoh with a head butt and attempt at the Itoh Special submission but Maki turned it into a cradle.

A series of cradle pin attempts before Maki was finally able to get the win.

Itoh looked very angry after the match and grabbed the mic to cut a promo but then just threw the mic down in anger. She shouted at Maki then stormed out of the ring.

TOKYO Princess Cup Tournament Match (Round 2): Yuna Manase vs. Rika Tatsumi

Manase got the pin after an Axe Kick to the head.

Much of the match saw Tatsumi working on the legs of Manase. She gave running drop kick on the apron to the legs of Manase which were wrapped around the ring post. She then followed up with a figure four around the post.

It looked Tatsumi was going to win with a leg lock submission in the ring but Manase was slowly and dramatically able to make it to the ropes after several seconds.

TOKYO Princess Tag Team Champions Yuka Sakazaki and Mizuki vs. Sakisama and Misao

Sakisama and Misao won the titles when Misao pinned Mizuki after the Vantis while Sakisama stopped Sakazaki on the outside from being able to make the save.

This was not unexpected with Sakazaki on her way to AEW and Sakisama and Misao pushed as top heels.

Sakisama and Misao refused to shake hands as usual at the start and turned their backs. That angered Sakazaki and Mizuki and they attacked.

Action briefly spilled out to the outside as Sakazaki and Mizuki came off of two separate ring posts and connected with a couple of flying body presses to the floor.

Back inside the ring there was an exchange of stomps and double stomps between Misao and Mizuki.

Sakazaki and Mizuki were able to power up Sakisama up in a gut wrench and give her a double team jackknife power bomb. I think Sakisama is the tallest on the roster as the super model turned pro wrestler towers over everyone else by far.

Sakazaki and Mizuki both came off the same top rope and landed on Sakisama and Misao together.

Sakazaki went for the Magical Girl Splash on Sakisama but Sakisama got her knees up.

Misao tried to go for the Vantis on Mizuki but Sakazaki was able to pull Mizuki away.

Sakazaki tried to go for a Magical Girl Splash on Misao but Sakisama caught her and gave her a delayed suplex which sent her rolling to the outside before the finish.

Sakisama and Misao cut a calm and arrogant pro after. Sakisama offered Sakazaki the mic but then just hit her on the head with it and it made a cartoon sound effect. Sakazaki carried Mizuki away from ringside as the new champions continued to gloat.

The next show is 6/22/19 back at Shinkiba 1st Ring.