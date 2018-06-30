More Detailed Smackdown Live Results From Tokyo, Japan: Shinsuke Nakamura Appears on Crutches

– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown live event in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Below are some additional more detailed results from the event, courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Shinsuke Nakamura also made an appearance at the show, but he was on crutches.

WWE came to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan today for the first of two nights of house shows at the arena.

– The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) w/ Xavier Woods defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

Big E and Kingston hit Midnight Hour to win.

– Hideo Itami defeated Shelton Benjamin

Itami won with a roll-up after they teased finishers.

– Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin lost to a roll-up again after issuing a challenge for another opponent.

– Shinsuke Nakamura, who had been advertised to challenge for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship in the main event, came out with a crutch and said he wouldn’t be able to compete tonight after being bit in the left leg by a police dog on Monday. Samoa Joe interrupted him and wanted the title match against Styles.

Nakamura went for a low blow before Joe tried to choke him out. Styles then made the save for Nakamura.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella defeated Becky Lynch to retain her title

Carmella had her feet on the ropes when getting the pin.

– Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

Bryan vs. Big Cass and Miz vs. Itami were originally listed for the card before Cass’ release.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

Almas won after interference from Vega. At one point, Almas (a former Los Ingobernables member) used Tetsuya Naito’s Destino to a good reaction.

– Asukaand Naomi defeated Billie Kay & Lana (w/ Peyton Royce)

The Asuka Lock ended this.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Rusev and Aiden English to retain their titles

– WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain his title

Styles retained with the Phenomenal Forearm.