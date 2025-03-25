Tom Aspinall Reflects On Possible Move To WWE After UFC Career Ends

Tom Aspinall says he’d enjoy a potential move to WWE after he retires from MMA. The UFC interim heavyweight champion appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive, and during the conversation Paul said he believed Aspinall would succeed in WWE.

“Honestly, I went [to a show], and my personality is not this whole bravado thing,” Aspinall said (per Fightful). “But I went, and I actually met the guys who are involved with WWE, the wrestlers and the staff. I was like, I like this. I like it a lot. I got in the ring, we had a little cameo from me. I didn’t actually get to wrestle because the UFC put the blockers on that a little bit.”

He continued, “But I thought maybe they’d let me throw one or two punches, but they didn’t let me. But I would absolutely, that’s something that I would really enjoy doing, just as a little outlet when I finish from fighting. I think I’ve been pretty open with my fighting career, I want to be done sooner rather than later. I would rather be a couple too early than a couple too late.”

Aspinall appeared in the ring during a post-show session with Gunther and Cody Rhodes at a live event in London late last year.