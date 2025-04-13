Tom Brady Teases a Possible WrestleMania 41 Appearance

– Speaking to Fox News, NFL legend Tom Brady teased that he might be making an appearance at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. Brady said on the upcoming event, “I may be there, but it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

NFL players have appeared at WrestleMania before, at WrestleMania 40 last year, Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in a tag team match, helping Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team bout. George Kittle also got involved with The Miz’s match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.