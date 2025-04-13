wrestling / News
Tom Brady Teases a Possible WrestleMania 41 Appearance
– Speaking to Fox News, NFL legend Tom Brady teased that he might be making an appearance at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. Brady said on the upcoming event, “I may be there, but it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”
NFL players have appeared at WrestleMania before, at WrestleMania 40 last year, Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in a tag team match, helping Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag team bout. George Kittle also got involved with The Miz’s match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39.
WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.
More Trending Stories
- Update on One Reason The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss May Not Be On WWE TV Right Now
- Note on Finish To Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega Match On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
- JBL Thinks Kevin Owens Has a Right To Be Upset About Injury News Leaking
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Randy Orton Deserves a John Cena-Like Farewell Tour