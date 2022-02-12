Tom Hannifan Announces He Will Be On ESPN Radio Tonight

In a video posted to Twitter, Impact Wrestling’s Tom Hannifan announced that he will appear on ESPN Radio tonight. The game has started so he can be heard calling the action now.

He said: “Hi everyone. I have some news. Later tonight, I have an opportunity on ESPN Radio. I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you – not only to ESPN for this chance but also to my friends, my family, my peers, anyone that has ever supported me. For those of you that have followed my career, you understand not only is this something that is really seven-plus months in the making, but for me this is years in the making. And I am so grateful to have this opportunity. So I will be live on the call, in Ann Arbor, as Ohio State plays Michigan in Men’s Basketball. And that’s at 6 PM ET tonight on ESPN Radio.”