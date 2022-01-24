Tom Hannifan On Why NXT UK Is ‘Criminally Underrated’

Tom Hannifan, the former Tom Phillips, is a big fan of his experiences with NXT UK and calls the brand “criminally underrated. Hannifan discussed his experiences with the UK brand and more during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Corey Graves reportedly being cleared to wrestle: “It would be cool. It would be really cool. You know the opportunities there. Obviously, WWE is going to have the final choice on there, so we’ll see what happens. Honestly, I know how deeply Graves cares about this. I know how much time he’s spent in his career not just on the commentary side. People do forget how long he was grinding away on the indies and how many experiences he has with the legends of this business. He loves this business. So if it happens, it happens.”

On his experience with NXT UK: “One of the best experiences I had was NXT UK, which is criminally underrated as a product on the air. Just having a brief opportunity to be over there, working in the United Kingdom, with an extraordinary, talented group of people that they have there. Everybody wants to be there and that was an opportunity for me. It was the end of 2019, I was taken off SmackDown so it was like 205 Live and NXT UK for a while. And then the Rumble in 2020 I came back to RAW. It was just this really brief window that I got to enjoy. Yeah man, I pride myself, like I said, on staying up to date with everything because, at one point or another, I had to cover everything.”