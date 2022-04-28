Tom Hannifan Thinks Jordynne Grace Is Underrated, Says People Should Talk About Her More

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Tom Hannifan praised Jordynne Grace for her ability and said that more people in the wrestling world should be talking about her.

He said: “Jordynne Grace. Jordynne Grace is one of one. There are things physically in the ring she can do that nobody else can do, male or female. She’s arguably the strongest IMPACT wrestler right now. She has a boatload of personality. All you have to do is go on social media and see what she’s all about. I just think people are scratching the surface with what she can do. So I think there is plenty. I know you guys were talking about Ace Austin and Taya Valkyrie. Although I don’t think Ace is a secret to anybody, nor is Taya. I think Chris Bey is starting to do some really exciting things now with Bullet Club running pretty regularly here on IMPACT Wrestling. I think that’s really exciting. Steve Maclin can say now that he beat Jay White of Bullet Club and Chris Sabin in the same night to open up Rebellion. I think what Steve Maclin has been able to do over the past year, didn’t get pinned for six months and has really found his groove within the company. He’s a force to be reckoned with, so there’s a lot of people out there that fans should be paying attention to.“