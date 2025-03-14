Tom Lawlor Added to MLW Battle Riot VII

Major League Wrestling has announced that Tom Lawlor has been added to the Battle Riot match at the MLW event of the same name. It happens on April 5. The winner will be the MLW World Champion. Lawlor joins a match that includes champion Matt Riddle, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, Paul Walter Hauser, Paul London, Atlantis Jr., BRG, Bobby Fish, Alex Kane, Brock Anderson, Okumura, Juicy Finau and Jesus Rodriguez.

Tom Lawlor enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

A former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. A Battle RIOT winner. A dangerous wildcard. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is officially entering MLW’s Battle RIOT, and history could be on the horizon!

In 2019, Lawlor won the very first Battle RIOT, using his hybrid fighting style and ruthless cunning to outlast 39 other combatants and secure his path to the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Now, six years later, the question looms: Can Lawlor do it again and become the first-ever two-time Battle RIOT winner?

But this time, there’s an added twist—Lawlor’s own Filthy Bro, Matt Riddle, is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Riddle’s title is on the line in this year’s Battle RIOT, making him the most marked man in the match. What happens if Lawlor and Riddle go head-to-head? Will friendship be thrown out the window in the pursuit of gold?

Lawlor is a fighter’s fighter, able to take on any style, any opponent, and any situation. In a match where anything goes, where eliminations happen by pinfall, submission, or over-the-top-rope, Lawlor is a true wildcard—a man willing to do whatever it takes to be the last man standing.

And then there’s the looming threat of Donovan Dijak. The towering menace has made it his mission to make Lawlor’s life hell. Will Dijak attempt to sabotage Lawlor’s run in the RIOT, or will the Filthy One find a way to fight through the chaos and reclaim his spot at the top?

With 40 competitors, alliances, rivalries, and the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Battle RIOT promises mayhem, madness, and the unexpected. Will Lawlor once again be the last man standing? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Battle RIOT VII live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

40-wrestler Battle RIOT match for Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Participants:

•Matt Riddle (champion)

•Donovan Dijak

•Satoshi Kojima

•Barbaro Cavernario

•Hechicero

•Paul Walter Hauser

•Paul London

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor

•Atlantis Jr.

•BRG

•Bobby Fish

•Alex Kane

•Brock Anderson

•Okumura

•Juicy Finau

•Jesus Rodriguez

MLW World Middleweight Championship:

Místico (champion) vs. Templario

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. Shoko Nakajima

CMLL Trios Match!

Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus