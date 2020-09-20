Tom Lawlor Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has added another name for the upcoming Bloodsport event. Former UFC fighter and current MLW roster member Tom Lawlor will be in action at this year’s event. You can see the announcement via Twitter below.

Lawlor’s opponent has not yet been announced for the event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport will be held at GCW’s The Collective later next month on October 11.

As noted, AEW World champion Jon Moxley will also be in action at the event. The card will feature shoot-style matches under knockout or submission only rules.