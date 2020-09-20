wrestling / News
Tom Lawlor Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has added another name for the upcoming Bloodsport event. Former UFC fighter and current MLW roster member Tom Lawlor will be in action at this year’s event. You can see the announcement via Twitter below.
Lawlor’s opponent has not yet been announced for the event. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport will be held at GCW’s The Collective later next month on October 11.
As noted, AEW World champion Jon Moxley will also be in action at the event. The card will feature shoot-style matches under knockout or submission only rules.
Tom Lawlor, the decorated and highly experienced athlete, has set his sights on victory in the hardest hitting pro wrestling event in the world.@FilthyTomLawlor is coming back to Josh Barnett's: #Bloodsport.
Watch it all live, Sunday Oct 11th, LIVE on @fitetv@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/NlEUrZRJ4H
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Aiden English Not Upset About His WWE Release, Has No Bad Words About Big Cass
- Jay Lethal Sends Video Of His Ric Flair Impression To Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class