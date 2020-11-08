Tom Lawlor Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a post on Twitter, ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, which means he has been pulled from shows he was booked for.

He wrote: “Unfortunately some time within the past 2 weeks I contracted Covid-19. Despite being asymptomatic, I obviously had to remove myself from @ParadigmProWres this past Friday. I’ll be undergoing more tests as is recommended and hopefully I’ll be back ASAP once I can be!”