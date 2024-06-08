wrestling / News

Tom Lawlor Challenges Bryan Danielson To An MMA Fight

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW: Fusion Tom Lawlor Image Credit: MLW

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson noted in an interview that he’d like to get in one more legitimate fight before he dies. It seems someone is willing to take him up on that, as Tom Lawlor challenged him to an MMA right.

He wrote on Twitter: “As another man willing to get in to a legitimate fight, I hereby challenge @bryandanielson to a mixed martial arts fight. Let’s have some fun!

Bryan Danielson, Tom Lawlor

