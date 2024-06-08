wrestling / News
Tom Lawlor Challenges Bryan Danielson To An MMA Fight
June 8, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bryan Danielson noted in an interview that he’d like to get in one more legitimate fight before he dies. It seems someone is willing to take him up on that, as Tom Lawlor challenged him to an MMA right.
He wrote on Twitter: “As another man willing to get in to a legitimate fight, I hereby challenge @bryandanielson to a mixed martial arts fight. Let’s have some fun!”
