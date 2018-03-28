MLW News: Tom Lawlor Cleared For In-Ring Action, Lineup For TV Tapings, MJF Signs New Deal

PWInsider reports that Tom Lawlor has been cleared to return to in-ring action. He was out after having a steel plate and 12 pins put into his forearm. He will work the MLW TV taping on April 12 in Orlando at the Gilt Nightclub.

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has signed a deal with MLW. He was trained by Curt Hawkins.

– The MLW TV taping on April 12 will feature Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland for the MLW title, Rey Fenix vs. Penta 0M, Low Ki vs. the debuting Matt Sydal, Joey Janela & Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin in a “Bogus Adventure” Match, plus Tom Lawlor, MVP, Mike Parrow, Santana Garrett and more. MLW Fusion will debut on BeIN Sports on April 20 at 8 PM ET.