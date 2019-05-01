Tom Lawlor to Face Contra Unit at MLW Fury Road

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Tom Lawlor and a mystery tag team partner will face Contra Unit at MLW Fury Road. The event will be held in Milwaukee Wisconsin on June 1. You can check out the full press release below:

TOM LAWLOR GOES TO WAR AGAINST CONTRA AT FURY ROAD

Milwaukee will turn into a battlefield on June 1st as “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has challenged CONTRA Unit to a fight… and CONTRA has accepted! Now the question is: will it be a 2 on 2 encounter? 3 on 3? Only time will tell.

Major League Wrestling today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit for MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday night June 1st.

Tickets start at just $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

CONTRA Unit has unleashed chaos since Jacob Fatu crashed down on “Filthy” Tom Lawlor from high atop of the steel cage 2 months ago in Chicago. Vowing to disrupt and destroy the league, the trio of outsiders in Fatu, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch have caused chaos since emerging in MLW.

Sudden, brutal and unleashing total destruction at any time, CONTRA Unit is an international organization cloaked in mystery but driven to gain power, disrupt leagues such as MLW and conquer all in their path by any means necessary. With whispers of connections to the dangerous and shadowy underworld, CONTRA has put the entire sport on edge.

Self proclaimed “global dealers in violence,” CONTRA struck Lawlor again on April 5th in the closing minutes fo the live 2019 Battle Riot broadcast where they pummeled the World Heavyweight Champion during his post fight press conference.

Now Lawlor looks to take to the battlefield at Fury Road.. and he’s not coming alone. Will it be two on two? Three on three? Only time will tell but Lawlor isn’t coming alone.

More details on this mega collision in Milwaukee soon.

Media and business inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Matches signed for June 1st:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

National Championship Finals

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

LA Park • Hart Foundation • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Hijo de LA Park • CONTRA Unit • Mance Warner • Alex Hammerstone • MJF • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco • Rey Horus • Jordan Oliver • Daga • Air Wolf and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE WAUKESHA COUNTY EXPO CENTER:?

The Waukesha County Expo Center is host to memorable and diverse functions such as: Presidential campaigns, trade shows, corporate events, meetings, concerts, banquets and weddings. The venue offers modern facilities, unlimited free parking and easy accessibility. The Waukesha County Expo Center provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 1000 Northview Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

The Waukesha County Expo Center is located a short 20 minutes from downtown Milwaukee with easy access from I-94. Take I-94 exit #294 (Highway J) south to Northview Road (Highway FT), turn right on Northview Road to the Expo entrance.

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide parking for over 850 vehicles with free parking.

Contact:

Andy Seeley

Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: [email protected]