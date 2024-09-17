Tom Lawlor Says Jacob Fatu Has Main Event Singles Potential In WWE

Tom Lawlor believes that Jacob Fatu will find his way to the top of the card in WWE. Fatu has been tearing things up as part of The Bloodline on Smackdown, and Lawlor spoke with Steven Muehlhausen on Walkway To Fight Club about Fatu’s start in WWE.

“It’s awesome to see because it’s one of those things,” Lawlor said (per Fightful). “you kind of know this guy’s special, but you never know if everybody sees it, whether the higher-ups at a company are gonna see it, and I think obviously they put a big focus on him. The stuff he can do in the ring is incredible. He’s one of the best athletes that I’ve ever seen in a professional wrestling ring, especially for his size. Just to know that WWE sees that talent in him and is willing to give him a chance so quickly, it’s pretty awesome.”

He continued, “In the long run, he’s gonna be the one at the top of the card as a singles act, you can already tell. He’s gonna be so over as a babyface. His move set and his skills and the way he moves are already kind of tailored to it in the long run, but the fans are clamoring for it now. They wanted him to take that title shot against Cody Rhodes. They’ve already done a good job setting it up with taking the tag title away from him, now taking away his shot at Cody Rhodes. So when he finally does get these matches, the crowd’s gonna be going wild.”

Fatu is teaming with Solo Sikoa against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood.