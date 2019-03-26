Tom Lawlor Calls Low Ki a ‘Pretender,’ Discusses How Wrestling Caters to Many Styles Now

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed MLW talent and former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor before Intimidation Games in Chicago. Below are some highlights.

Tom Lawlor on his MMA status: “I am not with the UFC. They [Golden Boy MMA] put on their MMA show [in November] and unfortunately I broke my hand in that fight. So, I’ve been recovering from that…. My left forearm, now my left knuckle – the first knuckle on that hand shattered into pieces and dissipated. But now it’s all good.”

his thoughts on Low Ki: “Quite frankly, he’s a pretender. Everybody that follows his career knows that. I’m not playing pretend as I’m the truth. I’m the real deal and we’re gonna see that tonight. To a certain extent, it brings an aura, I guess. A lot of guys are apprehensive, not only when in the ring but also, I know, people that have been offered matches with me that didn’t take the matches. Either because they think I don’t know how to work, which is arguable. Maybe they think I’m too stiff. Maybe they think I suck. Maybe they just think I’m an MMA guy trying to do wrestling. I’ve run into basically every attitude, good and bad, to this point.”

Tom Lawlor on people like him who can work a more realistic shoot style: “They’re trying to scoop guys away and hold onto guys. That’s either gonna weed out the people who shouldn’t be involved in wrestling or force some sort of innovation. You don’t wanna be some cheap imitation of somebody…you wanna be able to bring the best product you can. Guys who work more of a realistic-style or shoot-style are gonna shine on the independent scene and here in MLW too.”

Tom Lawlor on how wrestling can cater to many different styles now: “One of the great things with wrestling nowadays is that it’s like a potpourri with all these different styles, different gimmicks and different attitudes about what wrestling is and what it should be. I had a match with Jimmy Havoc where he had to go to the hospital afterwards. His arm cut so wide and deep that I could see the white flesh. You’re gonna have something like that. You’re gonna have high-flying. You’re gonna have Pentagon and Fenix vs. AAA. Me and Low Ki in a cage. You’re gonna get a variety of different things and you don’t always get that on other shows. I think that’s what MLW does better than everyone else.”