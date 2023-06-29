Tom Lawlor Weighs In On MJF & LA Knight’s Potential, Who Will Be The Bigger Star In Five Years

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor recently discussed both MJF and LA Knight, including which of the two he sees as the bigger star in five years. The NJPW star was asked the question during an appearance on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast, and you can see the highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On who will be bigger in five years between LA Knight and MJF: “MJF. I’m not saying that everybody even needs to do this, because in the history of wrestling you surely have not needed to do this to be successful, but I couldn’t see LA Knight having a 60-minute match with anyone like MJF has been able to. … LA Knight’s biggest downside is, unfortunately, the same one we’re dealing with, Bobby — age.”

On Knight’s star potential: “The thing that won me over the most … [was], seeing him on SmackDown, his athleticism has jumped off the page to me. I figured he was a decent athlete, but we’re talking [a] vertical-leap-to-the-top-rope [kind of athlete].”