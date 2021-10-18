Tom Lawlor’s MLW Contract Reportedly Expiring

An MLW star’s contract is reportedly expiring, namely that of “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Fightful Select reports that Lawlor’s two-year deal with MLW is expiring soon and that MLW has confirmed as much to the outlet. As of now Lawlor is finished with MLW, as while there is still some time on his deal it will expire before the company’s next tapings in November.

MLW spoke very highly of Lawlor upon his exit and his loss in a Casket Match to King Muertes was done to effectively write him off of TV. There is no word as to Lawlor’s plans as of now. The site notes that Lawlor told them in an interview last week that while he left his gloves in the ring after winning his last MMA fight, he has not officially retired and wouldn’t rule out fighting again. He is still under contract with PFL.