Tom Lawlor Equates NJPW Strong to WWE NXT, Talks Career Goals

Tom Lawlor recently discussed his work on NJPW Strong and how he considers it New Japan’s version of WWE NXT. The NJPW Strong Openweight Champion spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and discussed the US-based NJPW brand, his career goals and more. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On NJPW Strong: “I like to equate New Japan Strong to NXT, for the New Japan audience. A lot of times guys just get stuck in NXT and right now if you look at NJPW Strong, we’re stuck there, but it’s a different situation. I think once I go over there, and some of the other guys from New Japan Strong go over there, you’re gonna see a lot more wrestlers in the U.S in the independent scene who want to be part of the New Japan Strong roster. I think you’re gonna see professional wrestlers take the same path that I am gonna take over there.”

On his career goals: “I’ll be 40 next year, which sounds kinda old, but physically I felt worse when I was doing MMA. I was more beat up, so this is being a little easier on my body right now, and when I look at guys like Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, these are guys who are in their fifties, and Suzuki is a huge star over here he just had an awesome match with Hiromu Takahashi and you wouldn’t know that this is a guy in his fifties. So when I look at that I don’t think I’ve even come close to overstaying my welcome in the pro wrestling world, because I’ve only been here a few years. My long-term goal is to still be wrestling when I am 55, traveling the world. In the short term, my goal is to take the NJPW Strong Openweight title to Japan and in the shorter term it’s to kick Clark Connors’ ass on Sunday at Strong Style Evolved.”