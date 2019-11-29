Tom Lawlor on Re-Signing With MLW, Why He Chose to Stay

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor spoke on the latest edition of Filthy Four Daily on Wrestling Observer about his decision to re-sign with MLW, his deal and more. Lawlor came to terms with the company on his new deal last week. Some highlights from the discussion are below:

On his new MLW contract: “I was offered a very good deal by MLW to stay. And that deal allows me not only to continue to do battle with superstars like the champion Fatu, amongst others, but it also allows me to continue wrestling across the globe for a variety of different promotions. And in my life right now, that’s something very important to me. That would not be offered by virtually any other company. My contract, up until recently, was non-exclusive to a degree, so I was available to most companies. They did not sign me up, MLW gave me a great offer. We went back-and-forth over the last couple of months. If you watch the MLW TV they mentioned it, and it was pretty close to being as legitimate as possible as you can be in the wrestling world as far as a storyline goes. There was a lot of back and forth, I didn’t know what my future was going to hold. But like I said, MLW came through. We came to an agreement that I think allows me a lot of leeway as far as what my future holds, while keeping me underneath their banner when it comes to naitonal TV.”

On why he stayed with MLW: “You know, a lot of people are surprised, I guess, by the fact that MLW has been able to retain not only myself, but Fatu as well, the World Heavyweight champion. And I could just say that, you know, there’s many sides to a coin. I don’t think moving from Las Vegas is something that’s necessarily in the cards in my life anytime soon. So that rules out a lot of possibilities. And like I said, I’m happy with the deal that MLW and I came to, and onward and upward from now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Figure Four Daily with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.