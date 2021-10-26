Tom Lawlor Recalls Facing R-Truth & Billy Gunn At Florida Indy Show

Tom Lawlor recently looked back at his early days in wrestling, recalling a match he had on the indy scene against R-Truth & Billy Gunn in an interview. Lawlor spoke with Fightful, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On facing the two: “I think by that time I’d already had a WWE tryout, as well, by the time I had that tag match. I think that was one of my last matches before I was fighting full-time. I believe they were the James Gang or something at that time, at the Cocoa Beach Pavilion and I remember this succinctly because, not only did we essentially got squashed in the match and they wanted nothing to do with wrestling us, but some asshole in the crowd threw a D cell battery at us. Like, those things are heavy. Dude, we’re a jobber tag team. It’s not like we’re in some blood feud with these guys or we did anything to the crowd. You huck a fucking D cell battery at poor kids? Fuck. I never had that happen with UFC or Bloodsport.”

On being proud of the match later: “There were a period of years where I didn’t watch wrestling at all and I started watching it again and R-Truth was in the main event scene—him and The Miz as a tag team. I would tell my ex-girlfriend at the time, ‘I wrestled that guy. I lost to that guy.’ I was so proud of it.”