Various News: MLW Announces Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich for Dallas, Impact Highlights from Last Night
– MLW has announced Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich for their January 11th Zero Hour show in Dallas, TX. The card for the show is below.
NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH
Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner
GRUDGE MATCH!
Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • MJF • Richard Holliday • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan and more!
– Here are highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling:
RVD & Rhino go extreme:
Ace Romero’s TV debut:
TJP returns:
Joey Ryan goes to Wrestler’s Court:
Rich Swann takes on three teams by himself:
Tessa Blanchard goes to war:
Sami Callihan fights dirty against Ken Shamrock:
Ken Shamrock gets decimated by Madman Fulton:
