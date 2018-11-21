Tom Lawlor Talks About Transitioning From MMA To Wrestling

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Tom Lawlor spoke about making the transition from being an MMA fighter to a professional wrestler in MLW and more. Here are highlights:

On not getting paid a lot in wrestling: “And let’s not get things twisted here, the independent wrestling doesn’t exactly pad my bank account a great deal. So I was kind of in a holding pattern, holding off on certain things, and they kind of screwed me in the end. I would have made different choices had I known the outcome during that two-year period. I thought I was doing the right thing in keeping my name out there and promoting myself. The UFC isn’t going to promote anybody. I could have sat there on my ass and done nothing for two years, but I chose to go out there and represent MMA in the independent wrestling world, and at the end of the day it hasn’t meant a whole lot.”

On the worst parts of being a wrestler: “The matches are brutal, but it’s also the travel. I just wrestled Callihan, and went through some tables. Not exactly the easiest match. A trash can unprotected to the head. I got caned. So it wasn’t the easiest match for my body, but what really ended up wrecking me was the 12-hour travel day back home — sitting in an airplane three hours slumped over, driving an hour back and forth from the venue. Really you’re being paid to travel.”

On trying new things: “Absolutely, all these different styles are things I’m interested in. I’ve done MMA — I haven’t done bare-knuckle fighting. I haven’t done a moat fight, or a stand-up rules where you can kick a guy in the nuts and win. In Korea they have open-weight fights. I want to fight a 350-pound fat guy. I want to wrestle a bear on an independent show, if they can get the bear. I’m serious. I’m down to do all these things. I’m a fighter, a combat sports athlete, not just an MMA fighter.”