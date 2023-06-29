– As previously reported, Adam Cole was forced withdraw from last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event due to illness. He was scheduled to face Tom Lawlor at the event. Speaking to The Undisputed Podcast, Lawlor responded to Fish jokingly saying that Cole was trying to duck him at the event. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It is possible, it is possible. I remember back in 2014, when I showed up at the Manhattan Center to corner you and Kyle O’Reilly, where you defeated the Young Bucks at the War Of Worlds, there was a guy by the name of Adam Cole taking pictures with me, asking for my autograph. [laughs] I think he knew what was coming to him.”