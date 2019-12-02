Tom Lawlor To Face A Von Erich At MLW Opera Cup

Major League Wrestling has announced that Tom Lawlor will face one of the Von Erichs at MLW Opera Cup on December 5. Here’s a press release:

Tom Lawlor sets match versus Von Erich family member this Thursday in NYC

Over the weekend “Filthy” Tom Lawlor requested a strange exhibition match that he insists he’s set in stone: Lawlor versus a member of the Von Erichs.

MLW today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. a member of the Von Erichs at the Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City next Thursday December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Labeled “Traitor Tom” for betraying the Von Erichs on Fusion on Thanksgiving and denying the Von Erich family championship gold, the Von Erichs are eager to get their ex-friend in the ring.

The twist? Both Ross and Marshall are baffled by the announcement claiming they haven’t been approached about such a bout.

If true, who is the mysterious member of the Von Erichs Lawlor plans to fight in an exhibition match?

Matches signed thus far:

CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

EXHIBITION MATCH

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. A Von Erich

Konnan will be in the house!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Salina de la Renta

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice (Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver)

King Mo and American Top Team

And many more!

