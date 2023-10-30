Tom Lawlor Wants Tony Khan To Give Him a Match Against Eddie Kingston

Tom Lawlor has not been able to compete on AEW TV as of yet, but he has his eyes on a match with Eddie Kingston. Lawlor recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune for an interview and talked about his hopes to compete in AEW, where he was originally set to face Adam Cole at Forbidden Door 2023 before that match was cancelled due to Cole falling ill. Yoiu can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his AEW Forbidden Door bout with Adam Cole getting cancelled: “I mean I haven’t gotten a match with Adam Cole. I haven’t been back on AEW TV. I haven’t got a match there against anybody. So it sucks, right. I was set up for what would have been the biggest opportunity of my pro wrestling career in front of thousands of people live, in front of maybe a 100,000 people on pay-per-view. Instead, I got to go out there and wrestle, but it was a dark match. Nobody saw it. I got the win. Very disappointing. It all came together last minute, so it was whirlwind anyways, but then to have it end kind of like that was just a kick in the nuts,”

On wanting to face Eddie Kingston in AEW for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: “I’m a fan of AEW, I’m a fan of all pro wrestling. what I really want is that New Japan STRONG Title back. I keep seeing it on AEW TV around the waist of Eddie Kingston, who only shows up on AEW TV now. He just had a feud over the ROH Title with a guy who, he was fighting because that guy left the independent scene high and dry, didn’t finish up his commitments. Now, Eddie Kingston takes himself off the road and is just defending that belt in AEW. It makes me sick. What I did, when I was the champ, was I increased my schedule. I started wrestling more places. It’s sad to see what that title’s become. Hopefully, Tony Khan is gonna man up and give me the match that I deserve. I also haven’t gotten any credit for Adam Cole’s injury. He had an injured leg? That’s exactly what I attacked when I went after him, and he hasn’t been the same sense. Where’s my credit? I get none.”