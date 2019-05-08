wrestling / News
MLW News: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr Likely For Future, MLW Website Gets Traffic Surge After Von Erich Signing, Salina De La Renta Episode of Fusion Does Great Youtube Numbers
May 8, 2019 | Posted by
– A match between Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr. could happen in the future after the idea of the match received positive feedback from fans.
– MLW’s website had a surge in traffic after it was announced they signed Marshall and Ross Von Erich.
– The episode of MLW Fusion that was executive produced by Salina de la Renta did big numbers for Youtube and may be the top viewed episode on the platform soon.
