Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu Added To MLW Kings of Colosseum

Tom Lawlor will defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship at the scene of the crime where CONTRA Unit first struck: Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. His opponent: the undefeated 300 pound “Samoan Smashing Machine” Jacob Fatu of Contra Unit.

MLW today announced World Heavyweight Title Fight: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu (of CONTRA Unit) for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

Tickets start at $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

CONTRA Unit first struck in MLW on March 2nd, hijacking a live broadcast on beIN SPORTS. Locking the steel cage moments after a Lawlor title fight, the trio of outsiders Fatu, Josef Fatu and Simon Gotch would unleash hell en route to Fatu climbing the steel cage and crushing Lawlor with a massive splash. In the aftermath, Lawlor would be hospitalized and suffer injuries which would take him out of action for 5 weeks.

CONTRA have continued to terrorize Lawlor and MLW throughout the spring with planned attacks in New York during the Battle Riot, a post fight press conference and most recently assaulting Tom Lawlor in a Milwaukee parking lot last week.

CONTRA Unit would continue their campaign of psychological attacks hijacking the MLW TV truck live television and playing a video featuring a beaten Lawlor being assaulted with the champion’s hair being ripped out.

As far as Lawlor is concerned, enough is enough. Lawlor has demanded he get the very dangerous 300 pounder one-on-one and has acquiesced to a title fight against the undefeated Fatu.

Has Lawlor fallen for the shadowy international cabal’s tactics? Or, is Fatu entering Lawlor’s world of pain where the 10 year UFC veteran looks to fight Fatu in a fair battle with championship gold hanging in the balance?

Will CONTRA capture the top championship and seize control of MLW’s most prized championship? Will Tom Lawlor vanquish the global dealers in violence? Find out LIVE July 6 at Cicero Stadium (buy tickets).

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit)

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

Also scheduled to appear:

Low Ki • World Tag Team Champions The Hart Foundation • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • MJF • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Richard Holliday • Mance Warner • Gringo Loco • CONTRA Unit • Myron Reed • Ace Austin • Ariel Dominguez and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM:?

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804