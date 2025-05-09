Tom Lawlor To Face Josh Woods At AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2

Tom Lawlor and Josh Woods will compete against each other at AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the two will face off in a match on the May 24th show, which is an AEW and ACTION Wrestling co-production.

Khan wrote:

“Saturday, 5/24

FREE TICKETS~!

Glendale, AZ

DEAN~!!!2 @FilthyTomLawlor vs @WoodsIsTheGoods Both collegiate National Champions,

Both from the same university @UCF,

Friends + training partners for over a decade,

Tom Lawlor battles Josh Woods to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen!”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Ten-Man Cibernetico: Dr. Cerebro, Gringo Loco, Hologram, Seven More TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. Josh Woods