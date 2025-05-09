wrestling / News

Tom Lawlor To Face Josh Woods At AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Image Credit: AEW

Tom Lawlor and Josh Woods will compete against each other at AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the two will face off in a match on the May 24th show, which is an AEW and ACTION Wrestling co-production.

Khan wrote:

“Saturday, 5/24
FREE TICKETS~!
Glendale, AZ
DEAN~!!!2

@FilthyTomLawlor vs @WoodsIsTheGoods

Both collegiate National Champions,
Both from the same university @UCF,
Friends + training partners for over a decade,
Tom Lawlor battles Josh Woods to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen!”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Ten-Man Cibernetico: Dr. Cerebro, Gringo Loco, Hologram, Seven More TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. Josh Woods

