Tom Lawlor To Face Josh Woods At AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2
Tom Lawlor and Josh Woods will compete against each other at AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2. Tony Khan announced on Friday that the two will face off in a match on the May 24th show, which is an AEW and ACTION Wrestling co-production.
Khan wrote:
“Saturday, 5/24
FREE TICKETS~!
Glendale, AZ
DEAN~!!!2
@FilthyTomLawlor vs @WoodsIsTheGoods
Both collegiate National Champions,
Both from the same university @UCF,
Friends + training partners for over a decade,
Tom Lawlor battles Josh Woods to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen!”
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Ten-Man Cibernetico: Dr. Cerebro, Gringo Loco, Hologram, Seven More TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. Josh Woods
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 9, 2025