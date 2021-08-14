wrestling / News
Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush Set for NJPW Strong Openweight Title
– NJPW has announced that Tom Lawlor will defend the Strong Openweight title against Lio Rush at the August 16 TV tapings for the NJPW Strong edition of Fighting Spirit Unleashed. This will be the first set of tapings of Strong held in front of live fans.
The TV tapings for Fighting SPirit Unleashed are already sold out for Thunder Studios. Here’s the full announcement:
Lio Rush to Challenge Tom Lawlor for STRONG title 【NJoA】
Rush’s challenge official for first STRONG episodes with fans
Filthy Tom Lawlor’s fourth defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship will take place in Thunder Studios, at Fighting Spirit Unleashed and NJPW STRONG’s first matches in front of a live crowd.
After Tom Lawlor recently logged his third successful defence of the STRONG Openweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima, he was confronted backstage by Lio Rush. The Man of the Hour declared that he was not going to wait for any more championship opportunities to come his way, and that he would be calling his shot. Lawlor laughed off Rush, but this week on STRONG, Rush and Karl Fredericks scored a convincing victory against Lawlor and his Team Filthy partner Danny Limelight.
Can Rush be the Man of the Hour and claim his first NJPW Championship? Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings are SOLD OUT August 16, but get set to watch the championship action in the coming weeks on NJPW STRONG!
