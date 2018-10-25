Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan Added to MLW Fightland

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
MLW Lawlor vs Callihan

After yesterday’s chaotic Chicago media day involving Sami Callihan attacking Tom Lawlor, the two will face-off in a street fight at MLW Fightland. MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer

article topics :

MLW, MLW Fightland, Sami Callihan, Tom Lawlor, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading