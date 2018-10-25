Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan Added to MLW Fightland

After yesterday’s chaotic Chicago media day involving Sami Callihan attacking Tom Lawlor, the two will face-off in a street fight at MLW Fightland. MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King

* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan

* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer